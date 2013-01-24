Hjemmeside
Critical Service Modeling

Clinical service modeling

Driving your service and facility plans with clinically-driven models

 

With our clinical service model methodology, we help you lay the foundation for planning a new or revised service or facility plan by creating a scenario-based overview of the clinical services to be delivered by your healthcare facility.

 

Together with you, we will elaborate service scenarios that help you decide which aspects of the health continuum are most relevant for your plan and in what timeframe. Using fit-for-purpose modeling tools, we will validate the data underpinning the selected scenarios and, where necessary conduct additional data analysis to help you understand the potential of your preferred scenarios. Our consultants bring expertise into your deliberations and present challenges you may encounter in achieving your care pathways according to your selected service model. 
Depending on your needs and available data, service modeling may be driven by anticipated demand, patient acuity or capacity. The tools further allow for optimization in growth and efficiency to generate a living model.
Download service overview

Key benefits:

 
  • A clinical service model that maps existing demand and growth opportunities with current and required clinical capabilities
  • Flexible modeling tools to test hypotheses using various scenarios
  • Clear capacity outline for clinical workflows, patient volumes, space requirements and human resource requirements
  • Recommended technologies and innovations fitting the clinical workflows and patient journeys 
Download our service overview to see our approach and how we can help you address your clinical service modeling needs.
