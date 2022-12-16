The four guiding principles of smart hospitals

Smart hospitals will be an essential part of the healthcare ecosystem of the future. Tomorrow's hospital will no longer provide all services under a single roof. Instead, it will focus on delivering a narrower set of highly specialized services, including diagnosis and treatment of acute, severe, and complicated conditions.
At the same time, hospitals will take a more prominent role in managing population health in the community and at home. The smart hospital of the future will not be bound by walls - it will offer seamless experiences that follow patients wherever they go.
Edgar leads the global performance analytics and digital transformation practice that connects the dots within the informatics domain to enable customers and partners to better understand their past, improve the present, and work together to predict the future. He is an expert in leading change, strategy definition, solution development, digital transformation, and agile and lean methodologies.
Angus brings over 25 years of healthcare consulting experience to his role as an integrated solutions provider. His successful implementation of process improvement programs, clinical programs and digital health transformations have helped customers around the globe achieve significant improvement to their operational, clinical, and experiential outcomes.
Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.
