Webinar: Learn how Philips helped in creating a central hub to manage the entire interventional care pathway

When the King Fahd University Hospital in Saudi Arabia incorporated a new angio suite, it gave them the opportunity to reimagine their interventional service line. Their goal was to create one central hub to manage the entire care pathway – from arrival and preparation, to diagnostics, treatment, and recovery. The challenge was scoping their grand vision to fit into the space available.

Watch this PAIRS webinar, supported by Philips, in which Dr. Aldhafery presented how the full-service interventional center was achieved and how it enabled more efficient service and a better patient experience while also advancing interventional treatment. Mr. Kohestani addressed environment design in Interventional Radiology and focused specifically on trends in Interventional Radiology, their impact on environment design, and Philips’ integrated approach in department design.

