Guiding strategic planning in healthcare for new hospital build

The Inrusinvest investment group approached Philips healthcare consulting to help them realize their ambition to provide accessible, quality healthcare services in Siberia, Russia.  The investment group wanted to turn an unused trade center into a profitable, state-of-the-art medical center capable of serving a large, widespread population.

Philips healthcare consultants supported the group with strategic planning in healthcare. They performed market analysis to guide strategic discussions. Then they developed a fitting model of care and conceptual design for the new facility. 

Inrusinvest and Philips collaborated to complete this project. Philips solutions have been accepted and implemented and all planning phases of the project have been completed. The new facility has opened its doors in April 2017.
As one of the global leaders in healthcare consulting, we engaged Philips for our project…. Based on our experience with the Philips consulting team, we will certainly continue to draw upon their expertise."

Dmitry Danziger, CMO

Inrusinvest

Our Approach


Philips healthcare consultants first carried out a feasibility scan to analyze the potential market, propose a high level healthcare services model and assess the building’s suitability for a medical facility.

Impressed with the expertise shown by Philips, the collaboration developed into a full project. Activities included:

 

  • Carrying out interviews and market analysis (desk research and consumer research) to assess the current situation and identify the opportunities
  • Facilitating a strategy workshop to help the group formulate the mission and vision with all the stakeholders and set key strategic goals
  • Translating the strategic goals into strategic initiatives and action plans
  • Providing conceptual designs, architectural and planning services, engineering services, medical equipment specifications, and interior design specifications to realize the project
Philips provided conceptual designs, architectural and planning services, engineering services, medical equipment specifications, and interior design specifications to facilitate the hospital planning.

Building local credibility


Stakeholders from Inrusinvest together with Philips consultants attended a number of local healthcare community events to hear about specific local healthcare challenges, as well as talk about structural healthcare transformation and modern connected healthcare technologies. These collaborative contributions were well received and increased awareness about Inrusinvest’s ambitions in the community. They also provided a credible basis for building future referrals for the new medical center.

Realizing the vision


Several important milestones have been accomplished. The mission and vision have been defined. Philips solutions have been accepted and implemented and all planning phases of the project have been completed. 

By collaborating with Philips, Inrusinvest has realized its goal of putting new healthcare into practice in the region. The modern hospital is designed to offer excellent service and medical care. The new facility has opened its doors in April 2017.
Novo model
This three-dimensional model was created to support the project.
