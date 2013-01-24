McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital (MHCH) asked Philips to help implement performance improvement initiatives to improve processes and throughput. A comprehensive performance improvement engagement helped MHCH prioritize and implement new processes, conduct staff education programs, and develop initiatives to increase staff accountability. An ED performance dashboard provided an on-demand view of daily operational performance to support data-based decisions and track the impact of implemented changes.
As a result of the implemented changes based on Philips recommendations, McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital was able to significantly improve their performance metrics: