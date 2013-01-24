Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking for validation and implementation support to achieve future-state process workflows with a new bed capacity management system.
The new bed management system aligns closely with earlier operational recommendations, including performance improvement, standardization, and change management initiatives for increased throughput and improved communications.
Philips consultants helped to develop new processes aimed to providing real-time views of current census for incoming/outgoing patients. By initiating these changes it is anticipated that AU Health will receive many successful outcomes within the first year, such as:
"Excellent processes have been implemented resulting in system alignment and integration of clinical throughput utilizing the newly implemented Bed Management System. Performance Improvement outcomes aligned with this project are reflecting enhancements with key metrics such as bed assignment times, discharge complete times, and transport times."
- Laura Brower, RN
VP, Chief Nursing Officer, & Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs AU Health System
The new bed management processes will help AU Health to improve efficiency and communication, providing real-time views of current census for incoming/outgoing patients.
AU Health has achieved the following results, six months post implementation:
Shyma Adams
Consultant