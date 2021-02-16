Philips and Vingmed strengthen Informatics collaboration  

Oslo, Norway – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Vingmed AS and Philips Nordics have signed an agreement to further enrich and strengthen the partnership by adding new innovative solutions under Vingmed in Norway.
Vingmed AS with its 60 employees is already a successful Philips distributor within patient monitoring and this extended partnership, taking a wide range of Informatics solutions in Vingmeds portfolio will enable further growth and even better meet customer needs.
From today Vingmed will also be able to provide complete Philips Solutions within Cardiology Informatics, including IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, Interoperability solutions, Dose Management and the unique Philips Performance Bridge platform.
"Vingmed takes great pride in collaborating with vendors focusing on innovations that secure safer and more efficient healthcare. The solutions fit nicely together with the new way of working post-Covid and Vingmed’s mission to offer Norwegian healthcare providers high level of innovation and contribute to continuity across modalities. Vingmed sees this as strengthening an already strong partnership with Philips"
Tor Havnes
General manager Vingmed AS
Vingmed has proven skills and track-record in healthcare (informatics) evident across Norway. This is exactly the profile that we are looking for in the development of our informatics business in the Nordics. Vingmed has extensive clinical insight and experience in the implementation of regional solutions. We see great potential in this expanded partnership - and also know our customers recognize that potential
Christian Ernrup
Business Marketing Manager, Health Systems, Philips
As customers are looking more into complete solutions and less on isolated equipment – so must our partnerships reflect that need. Vingmed with its recognized local footprint, combined with Philips new informatics solutions, will strengthen both parties as major players in the Norwegian health tech industry
Mek Buhl Nielsen
Business Development Manager Health Systems, Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Christian Ernrup
Business Marketing Manager, Health Systems, Philips
+45 31207477
Lisa Pernbrink
Communication Manager, Philips