Philips and Vingmed strengthen Informatics collaboration  

Oslo, Norway – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Vingmed AS and Philips Nordics have signed an agreement to further enrich and strengthen the partnership by adding new innovative solutions under Vingmed in Norway.

Vingmed AS with its 60 employees is already a successful Philips distributor within patient monitoring and this extended partnership, taking a wide range of Informatics solutions in Vingmeds portfolio will enable further growth and even better meet customer needs.

From today Vingmed will also be able to provide complete Philips Solutions within Cardiology Informatics, including IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, Interoperability solutions, Dose Management and the unique Philips Performance Bridge platform.