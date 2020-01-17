Stockholm, Sweden – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Unilabs Nordics and Philips Nordics have signed an agreement for the delivery and ongoing support of IntelliSpace Portal. The solution will manage Unilabs’ advanced image analysis on a unified platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide industry-leading productivity and diagnostic accuracy at sites in the Nordics and Spain.
With 110 imaging centres and over 250 laboratories, Unilabs is one of the largest diagnostic providers in Europe, and the only one to offer laboratory, imaging and pathology specialities within one group. IntelliSpace portal is part of Philips’ next-generation imaging solution, which incorporates a suite of integrated products that deliver a comprehensive platform designed to connect clinical capabilities and optimize workflows around every step in the patient’s journey.
One of the challenges in healthcare today is the communication between systems. IntelliSpace Portal solves this challenge by bringing together sources of information, improving clinical workflows, enhancing patient care and optimizing enterprise-wide imaging management. The platform is a multi-modality and multi-vendor comprehensive suite of advanced visualization solutions for radiology. Designed to be integrated into the radiology workflow, it can scale to fit large-scale enterprises, helping to maximize resources by leveraging analytical tools.
I am very much looking forward to getting access to Philips IntelliSpace portal. This solution will assist our radiologists in performing high quality analysis of diagnostic images using a uniform approach,” said Dr Thomas Lindahl, Medical Director Unilabs Sweden. “Having a state-of-the-art tool for image analysis is key in the practice of modern radiology.”
Unilabs continuously strives for the best patient experience with effective treatment decisions for thousands of healthcare professionals,” said Karim Ben Fredj, Business Development Manager, Unilabs Sweden. “Philips IntelliSpace Portal will help us continue to do so, both from a clinical perspective and with a modern, compliant architecture, applicable at any of our sites.
Philips is providing flexible and scalable enterprise imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centres as they seek to step up their performance by simultaneously improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care,” said Nille Klaebel, Market Leader Nordics. “By deploying IntelliSpace Portal at sites across Europe, Unilabs can implement one standardized workflow across the enterprise, providing everyone with a standardized view and tools they need, wherever they are.
Seated from left: Karim Ben Fredj, Business Developer Unilabs, Radiology Sweden, Christian Ernrup, Senior Sales Executive Philips Nordics, Dr Thomas Lindahl, Medical Director Unilabs Sweden, Mikko Vasama, Market Lead HS Philips Nordics, Helen Häggström, Head of Unilabs Radiology Sweden
For further information, please contact: Christian Ernrup Strategic Account Management, Health Systems, Philips +45 31207477 Evelyn Malzani Communication Manager, Philips
For further information, please contact:
Christian Ernrup
Strategic Account Management, Health Systems, Philips
+45 31207477
Evelyn Malzani
Communication Manager, Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Unilabs is one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing diagnostics companies. It offers a complete range of laboratory, pathology and imaging services for patients all around the world. With 12,000 employees across 110 imaging centers and 250 labs in 16 countries, we perform close to four million lab tests a week – saving lives every single day.
Unilabs is one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing diagnostics companies. It offers a complete range of laboratory, pathology and imaging services for patients all around the world. With 12,000 employees across 110 imaging centers and 250 labs in 16 countries, we perform close to four million lab tests a week – saving lives every single day.
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