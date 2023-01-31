Søkeord

How to successfully leave the microscope behind, impact on lab processes

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ jan 31, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

Webinar

Cardiology

Virtual care

Webinar video

Webinar highlights - Total duration [01:00:59]

  • Dr. Orndal discusses how to successfully leave the microscope behind in the transformation to digital pathology, and the impact on lab processes, diagnostic workflows and the mindset of the pathologist
  • Implementation of digital pathology as a first-hand tool for clinical diagnostics has been slower than initially expected when the technical solutions first became available
  • Unilabs Pathology Sweden has successfully implemented digital pathology for histopathology cases, in part by using the Philips Digital Pathology Solution for image management and scanning
  • Dr. Orndal shares how obstacles and limitations have been resolved, and discusses challenges and benefits of adopting a digital pathology solution, including keys to success

“If you’re good at pathology with a microscope, you will be good at pathology on the screen.”

Dr. Charlotte Orndal, MD, PhD - Unilabs Pathology

Sweden

Speaker

Speaker image

Dr. Charlotte Orndal, MD, PhD - Unilabs Pathology

Sweden

Charlotte Orndal, MD, PhD, is Senior Consultant in Pathology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. She received her PhD in Medical Genetics from the Lund University Hospital Department of Clinical Genetics. In 2016 she started working for Unilabs, first as Responsible Pathologist in the UniPath project, including implementation of a new LIS and digital pathology as primary tools for histopathology, and later as Medical Lead of Unilabs Pathology Sweden. Dr. Orndal has a special interest in workflows, quality and how technology can help patients and customers.

 

Her primary fields of study have been in gynecological pathology, including the cervical cancer prevention program, neuropathology and perinatal pathology.

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Digital pathology screen

Philips Digital Pathology Solution

Next-generation digital pathology designed to eliminate inefficiencies and empower collaboration like never before.

Related stories

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Desclaimer:
 

Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.