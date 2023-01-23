In today’s data-driven healthcare environment, Enterprise Imaging is at the heart of an organization’s digital transformation strategy and healthcare organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of a unified, scalable solution that consolidates imaging data across departments, improves accessibility and supports data-driven clinical decision-making. In Philips we understand the importance of integrating imaging data into the broader healthcare ecosystem, not just storing images. Discover how we can help you with an effective Enterprise Imaging offer that aligns with your organizations overall digital transformation goals.

