As patient monitoring technology evolves, it is vital to ensure your patient monitoring system remains up-to-date, secure and reliable. Your technology should be easy to pick up and use, compliant with evolving regulations and guidelines, and able to deliver value throughout its lifecycle.

Patient Monitoring Informatics Services Agreement is a modular offering that helps you stay ahead of the technology curve.

Key benefits in summary

Protect against cybersecurity threats

Enhance system performance and network integration

Faster resolution through access to knowledge

Improve predictability of costs

Stay clinically up to date

Let your engineering experts talk to Philips engineering experts

Improve collaboration between IT and biomed teams

Secure & flexible IT services for your patient monitoring solution:
the modular service offering at a glance

Our Patient Monitoring Informatics Service Agreement empowers you to focus on delivering outstanding care to your patients.


Our services:

  • Maintain the security of your patient monitoring solution
  • Support collaboration between IT and biomed teams across yourhealthcare facility
  • Help to ensure high levels of equipment uptime and availability
  • Give you access to 24/7 expert support if needed1
  • Help you stay one step ahead for clinical advancements

    1 Varies in individual markets – please consult with your local Philips specialist.

Resources to support your decision-making

Where medical technology meets IT (1.27MB)

Count on us as your patients count on you


Philips has the size, experience and expertise to support you effectively – both now and in the long term.

 

In addition to our vast global network of remote services, our team of field service engineers is among the largest in the industry.

128
countries

7,700
field service engineers

100,000+
customer systems

160,000+
people trained

Remote services provided to 128 countries / territories worldwide

7,700 field service engineers worldwide

Remote service connections to 100,000+ customer systems

Over 160,000 people are trained every year

1 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2020.
2 The cost of cybercrime 2019 – Accenture Security
