Maintenance service

One maintenance bill

Managed Maintenance Services are designed to make life simple from day one. We can take over the maintenance of all your imaging systems, running our services in tandem with your existing contracts. As soon as possible, we'll transfer your current service contracts between you and OEM’s or third parties, to contracts between Philips and OEM’s or third parties. This will enable us to manage your supplier contracts for you, simplifying your paperwork and resulting in one convenient and cost-effective maintenance bill. It will also provide a more predictable maintenance schedule to help you to improve cost control.



One contract

After your existing contracts have expired, we’ll arrange a direct contract between your hospital and Philips. And by working in close collaboration with you, we’ll be able to tailor the most effective supply chain and delivery model to suit your needs.



One-stop performance management

Performance management is also simplified with the services of a Philips operations manager. You’ll be provided with a single uptime and performance report for all your imaging equipment, making it quick and easy to manage your assets.

One convenient contact center



One contact center takes care of your maintenance and service calls, so getting in touch couldn’t be more convenient.