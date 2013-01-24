Hjemmeside
DICOM Conformance Statements
 

The below DICOM Conformance Statements are applicable to the application suites provided by "IntelliSpace Portal" (in case commercially sold in combination with iSite or IntelliSpace PACS, these are referred to as "IntelliSpace advanced clinical applications").
 

IntelliSpace Portal V6.0

IntelliSpace Portal V5.0

IntelliSpace Portal V4.0

 

Xcelera PACS R3.2L1 SP2 applications

Orthopaedic applications

 
DICOM Viewer

 

