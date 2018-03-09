30 Years of Innovation in MR | Philips Healthcare

Hjemmeside
Define the future of MR

Since the first MR was invented, Philips has been collaborating actively with research and clinical partners to provide high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.

    30 years of innovation and partnership


    The timeline below shows an overview of co-creation of our clinical applications over the years in partnership with medical institutions worldwide. Click on an application to discover more.

    For the years to come, we will continue partnering to explore new clinical pathways for challenging diseases and to achieve fully automated and personalized exam for all patients. Are you ready to join us?
    Paul Folkers
    Our collaborative partnerships established over the last 30 years, have continuously led the way to meaningful and impactful innovations, to address the challenges in healthcare. Join us, to be part of the Philips user community and make a difference."

    Paul Folkers, PhD

    Head of Global Clinical Science MRI, Philips

    2020

    2020, MR Elastography extension
    2020, LOVA ADC

    2019

    2019, MEGA
    2019, Cardiac Zoom
    2019, bFFE XD
    2019, kt-SENSE

    2018

    2018, 3D APT
    2018, Compressed SENSE

    2017

    2017, Black Blood imaging
    2017, 3D NerveVIEW
    2017, 4D-TRANCE
    2017, 3D ASL
    2017, Zoom Diffusion

    2016

    2016, CardiacQuant
    2016, MultiVane XD
    2016, NeuroScience
    2016, MR Elastography
    2016, VCG 2.0
    2015

    2015, pCASL
    2015, SWIp
    2015, mDIXON XD MultiStation

    2014

    2014, 3D MSK VIEW

    2008

    2008, 4D-TRAK XD

    2004

    2004, DWIBS

    2002

    2002, DTI FiberTrak
    2002, Timing-robust CE-MRA

    2001

    2001, Free breathing CMRA

    2000

    2000, SENSE

    1999

    1999, VCG

    Our integrated MR solutions offer new levels of speed and productivity as they drive confident diagnoses and foster a brighter, more confident future for everyone.
