CAUTIONS Orient the parts that must remain dry higher than the wet parts until all parts are dry.

When cleaning the system control panel, monitor screen, touch screen, and keyboard, take care not to get any solution inside the housings.

Do not use strong solvents, common cleaning products, or abrasive cleansers, which will damage the system surfaces.

Do not touch the displays with sharp objects or use paper towels to clean them, which may damage them.



Use the following procedure to clean these system parts: Display screens, including monitor and touch screens

System control panel

External surfaces of the system and the cart

ECG trunk cables, leads, and electrodes 1. Before cleaning, turn off the system and unplug the power cord from the power source. 2. To clean display screens: Remove dust with a soft, lint-free cloth. A microfiber cloth is recommended.

Clean the screens with a liquid screen cleaner specifically designed for LCDs: Spray the liquid onto the cleaning cloth or spray sparingly onto the displays. You can also use pre-moistened screen wipes.

Dry the displays with a soft, lint-free cloth. CAUTIONS Take care not to get any solution inside the housings. Take care not to scratch the face of the display while cleaning it. Do not use cleaners containing bleach on the displays. It may damage the surfaces. 3. To clean the control panel, remove any solid matter around keys or controls with a cotton swab or toothpick to ensure that solids are not pushed into the cabinet. Wipe with a soft cloth moistened with soap and water. CAUTION Do not spill or spray liquid on the controls, into the system cabinet, or into the transducer receptacles. 4. To clean the remaining external surfaces of the system and the cart, ECG trunk cables, leads, and electrodes, wipe with a soft cloth moistened with soap and water. You may use alcohol for stubborn stains or inks, then wash with soap and water. 5. If the equipment has come in contact with blood or infectious material, you can clean most surfaces with a 70% solution of isopropyl alcohol. For instructions on disinfecting system surfaces, see Disinfecting System Surfaces (below). CAUTION

If blood or other infectious material comes in contact with a transducer or transducer cable, do not wipe with isopropyl alcohol until you have read specific cleaning guidelines. Isopropyl alcohol use is highly restricted on transducers and should never be used on any parts of the transducer cable. Additional cleaning agents are also available for transducers. 6. Remove any residue with a cloth moistened with sterile water. 7. Dry the equipment to prevent potential corrosion. Disinfectants for System Surfaces The exterior surfaces of the system can be disinfected using a compatible disinfectant with a wipe method. System surfaces include monitor screens, the touch screens, and plastic and painted surfaces. The following products can be used on all system surfaces except monitor screens and touch screens: Mild soap solution

70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA)

PI-Spray II (QUAT ammonium based)

Opti-Cide 3 (QUAT ammonium based)

Sani-Cloth HB (QUAT ammonium based)

Sani-Cloth Plus (QUAT ammonium based)

Oxivir TB (Accelerated hydrogen peroxide based) CAUTION

Do not use acetone, MEK, paint thinner, or other strong solvents to clean plastics. Do not use Sani-Cloth AF3 or Super Sani-Cloth to disinfect the system.

The following products can be used on monitor screens and touch screens: Cleaners designed for LCDs

Deionized water The disinfectants listed above for plastic and painted surfaces may be used when necessary on the display screens, but are not recommended for routine cleaning. Do not use glass cleaners or products containing alcohol. Use microfiber cloth; do not use paper towels. Surfaces are resistant to ultrasound gel, alcohol, and disinfectants, but if used, must be wiped off immediately to prevent permanent damage.