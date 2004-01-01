Søkeord

Ny

MR Cardiac

Detailed quantification of cardiac function

Finn lignende produkter

Award-winning Cardiac MR reading experience with the new MR Cardiac Suite. The suite includes a multi-modality viewer that allows reviewing cardiac MR and other modalities(2) including priors. It provides fully automatic, semi-automatic and manual tools for segmentation and calculates cardiac functional parameters such as volumetric parameters, wall motion, wall thickness, automatic papillary muscles extraction, and more. The suite also includes various analysis applications in one environment and a findings dashboard for a consolidated view of the patient.

Kontakt oss
  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms.​ 2) Imaging modalities includes MR, CT, US, XA, RF, CR, DX, PET, and NM.​ (3) More than 90% of frequently performed tasks completed independently, with max 1.5 hours’ training for the entire MR Cardiac suit.​ (4) Reduced reading time is in comparison with ISP12.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.