CT Dental Planning

Planning for oral procedures

Designed to support the planning of oral procedures and facilitate collaboration between radiologists and surgeons. ​The panoramic cross-sectional and volumetric images provide qualitative and quantitative information about the position of teeth and roots, existing implants, the mandibular canal and the density of the bone. The thickness of the bone and depth of the jaws and other pathologies can be evaluated and measured.

