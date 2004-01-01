Søkeord

HD15 BP10-5EC Biplane Curved Array

Transducer

10 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 126°. Biplane intersecting sagittal and transverse sectors, 8 mm radius of curvature. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, harmonic, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging. Endorectal and endovaginal applications for urology. Biopsy kit available.

