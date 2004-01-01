iE33 xMATRIX S8-3t Micro TEE

Søkeord

The S8-3t is a miniaturized multiplane transducer designed specifically for the smallest patients. Micro transesophageal sector array. 8 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Physical dimensions: Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length); Tip: 7.5 x 5.5 x 18.5 mm (width, height, length). Adult length gastroscope: 85 cm. Manually rotatable multiplane array from 0 to 180 degrees. Manual control of anterior and posterior flexion. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, color Doppler, advanced XRES, M-mode, and harmonic imaging. Pediatric, including infants, and adult TEE applications: patients > 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

