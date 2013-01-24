Premium Bottle Warmer

|Milk and food warming
|
-
SCF355 - Yes
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - Yes
|Compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers**
|
-
SCF355 - Yes
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - Yes
|Speed of warming
|
-
SCF355 - about 3 min (5oz in a 9oz bottle at room temperature)
-
SCF356 - about 10 min (3oz at room temperature)
-
SCF256 - about 2.5 min (6oz at room temperature)
|Different end temperatures based on your need
|
-
SCF355- Yes
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - No
|Defrost function
|
-
SCF355 - Yes
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - No
|Always safe milk temperatures
|
-
SCF355 - No
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - No
|Keep warm function
|
-
SCF355 - No
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - No
|Automatic shut-off
|
-
SCF355 - No
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256 - No
|Progress indicator visual alert when food is ready
|
-
SCF355 - No
-
SCF356 - Yes
-
SCF256- No