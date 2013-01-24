By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The modular 3-in-1 design adjusts to users preferences and requires minimal counter space. Bottles and accessories can be easily organized and loaded, whether it’s just a few small items or a full load.
Parents should be informed of the importance of sterilization. The Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer uses natural steam to kill 99.9% of harmful germs in just 6 minutes and keeps the contents sterile for up to 24 hours (if the lid is unopened). When the sterilizing cycle ends, the unit has an automatic shut-off.
The sterilizer’s spacious interior holds up to six 330ml/11oz Philips Avent Classic or Natural Bottles at once. It can also be filled with various breast pumps and accessories or other standard baby bottles.
With its open design, the sterilizer can be quickly disassembled to easily clean the heating plate, allowing for clean steam sterilization every time.
