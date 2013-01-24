Søkeord
Patient participation and engagement
Behavioral science foundation¹
Clinical support and training
Patient education support
Technology-powered communication
Implementation services
The eCAC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
Compared to traditional care, telemonitoring:
Telehealth is critically important to serve this large rural geographic area and provide access to home care and hospice. We know having the telehealth nurse work daily with high-risk patients enables us to reduce the frequency of trips to the home.”
-Lisa Harvey-McPherson, RN, Vice President of
Continuum of Care, Eastern Maine Health System
