Minicare Home Remote patient monitoring service

Empower patients to monitor their chemotherapy by performing simple finger-stick tests, temperature readings and health questionnaires while at home.
|Dimensions of System (Reader/Dock/TeleHub)
|
|Weight (total)
|
|Reader/dock
|
|TeleHub
|
|Noise Level
|
|Power
|
|Power consumption
|
|Operating Temperature
|
|Storage Temperature
|
|Operating Relative Humidity
|
|Storage Relative Humidity
|
|Air Pressure
|
|Dimensions (d x w x h)
|
|Weight
|
|Shelf life wrapped
|
|Shelf life unwrapped
|
|Maximum time from pricking finger, obtaining droplet, adding to cartridge, inserting into Reader
|
|Maximum time from cartridge filling with venous EDTA blood to inserting into reader
|
|Leucocytes (WBC) Measurement range
|
|Leucocytes (WBC) Reportable range
|
|Granulocytes (GRN) Measurement range
|
|Granulocytes (GRN) Reportable range
|
|Total Haemoglobin (HGB) Measurement range*
|
|Total Haemoglobin (HGB) Reportable range*
|