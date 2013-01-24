Hjemmeside
Minicare Home Remote patient monitoring service

Minicare Home

Remote patient monitoring service

Empower patients to monitor their chemotherapy by performing simple finger-stick tests, temperature readings and health questionnaires while at home.

Features
Comprehensive self-test package

Everything the patient needs to perform the self-test is provided The Minicare Home package includes the Minicare H-2000 reader and Telehub, ear thermometer, cartridges, lancets, tissues and more.
Intuitive ease-of-use

The patient is guided throughout the self-testing process using videos and pictoral guides. The videos will serve to remind the patient of their training by our nurse trainers. The results of the self test are then automatically sent to you via an encrypted server via the standard 3G mobile data network.
Secure remote access

Only your clinical team have protected access to the individual patient information. The data includes: total white blood cell count (WBC), granulocyte count (GRN), haemoglobin(Hgb), body temperature and personalised health questionnaire for additional feedback. The questions can be customised to the current care guidelines.
Service and support

Minicare Home is a fully supported service for you and your patient. We take care of the logistics; including delivery and collection of the device to and from the patient at their convenience, quality assurance, replacement consumables, and the provision of personalised training at home by healthcare professionals.

Spesifikasjoner

Minicare H-2000 Reader
Dimensions of System (Reader/Dock/TeleHub)
  • 50 cms wide x 25cms deep x 20cms high
Weight (total)
  • 0.5 kg
Reader/dock
  • 0.3 kg
TeleHub
  • 0.2 kg
Noise Level
  • 55dB Maximum
Power
  • 120-240V , 50-60 Hz 400mA
Power consumption
  • 6 w
Operating and storage conditions
Operating Temperature
  • 15-30 °C
Storage Temperature
  • 4-30 °C
Operating Relative Humidity
  • 10% - 70% non-condensing
Storage Relative Humidity
  • 20% - 85% non-condensing
Air Pressure
  • 11.6 – 17.4 PSI
XBC Cartridge used with Minicare H-2000 Reader
Dimensions (d x w x h)
  • 1.3cms x 6.1 cms x 4.1 cms
Weight
  • 20.1 g
Shelf life wrapped
  • 4 months at 4 – 25C from date of Manufacture
Shelf life unwrapped
  • 24 hours at 4 – 25C 14.5 psi, 70% relative air humidity
Maximum time from pricking finger, obtaining droplet, adding to cartridge, inserting into Reader
  • 45 s
Maximum time from cartridge filling with venous EDTA blood to inserting into reader
  • 15 s
Measurement range WBC and haemoglobin
Leucocytes (WBC) Measurement range
  • 0 – 200 x 10⁹ cells/L
Leucocytes (WBC) Reportable range
  • 1.0 – 99.9 x 10⁹ cells/L
Granulocytes (GRN) Measurement range
  • 0 – 99.9 x 10⁹ cells/L
Granulocytes (GRN) Reportable range
  • 0.0 – 99.9 x 10⁹ cells/L
Total Haemoglobin (HGB) Measurement range*
  • 4.8 – 24.0 g/dL
Total Haemoglobin (HGB) Reportable range*
  • 4.8 – 24.0 g/dL
  • *Concentration of HGB includes oxy-haemoglobin, deoxy-haemoglobin and met-haemoglobin

