Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Xcelera Multi-modality cardiology image management

Xcelera

Multi-modality cardiology image management

Finn lignende produkter

Image management, analysis, and reporting system provides access to multi-modality cardiac images, as well as powerful exam review, analysis, quantification, and reporting tools.

Kontakt oss

Media Gallery

Features
Individualized care

Individualized care

The more you know, the more you can provide each patient with personalized care. Xcelera puts patent data in one place, so you have access to prior and current studies and report from multiple modalities, including echocardiography, catheterization, electrophysiology, cardiovascular X-ray, nuclear medicine, CT, MRI, and electrocardiography.

Next generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, is a click away.

 

Connected Cardiology begins here.
81% of cardiology patients* surveyed feel it is important that the healthcare system in their country is integrated so tests or screenings are not duplicated when visiting different facilities, demonstrating the need for a fully integrated cardiology solution. Our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular provides clinicians with a single point of access to a patient-centric repository of comprehensive cardiovascular information. You can now access diagnostic quality echo images anytime, virtually anywhere.  

 

See our latest solution

 

*According to the Future Health Index, a recent study commissioned by Philips.

The information you need, all in one place
   

Xcelera multi-modality cardiology image management, analysis, and reporting system provides access to multi-modality cardiac images, as well as powerful exam review, analysis, quantification, and reporting tools. In addition, it offers enhanced connectivity to other hospital information systems and to your patients’ electronic medical records, delivering patient information across the care continuum.
Learn more

Individualized care
access to patient data in one place 

The more you know, the more you can provide each patient with personalized care.  Xcelera puts patent data in one place, so you have access to prior and current studies and report from multiple modalities, including echocardiography, catheterization, electrophysiology, cardiovascular X-ray, nuclear medicine, CT, MRI, and electrocardiography.

Coordinated care delivery
for enhanced patient care
 

Xcelera cardiology image management system delivers patient information across the care continuum via enhanced connectivity with other hospital information systems, including ADT and EMR systems. Patient information can be easily and securely shared, supporting coordinated care delivery among caregivers and across time. You can use data analysis tools in conjunction with Xcelera’s comprehensive database to analyze efficiency and quality of care.

Patient-centric information management building patient and care team satisfaction
 

Your patients and your care team benefit from Xcelera’s patient-centric multi modality image and information management. Streamlining workflow and information access can help you make fast treatment decisions, and organized, integrated information can increase throughput.
Video of an overview of Xcelera multimodality cardiology image management, analysis and reporting solution for the Skåne region, sweden

Connected cardiology, increasing efficiency, and more time for patients

Learn how cardiologists in the Skåne region (Sweden) use Xcelera to reduce repeat exams, decrease patient transfers, streamline scanning, and support clinical collaboration.
Video of an overciew of Philips Xcelera cardiology image management, analysis and reporting

Connected cardiology, effective cardio image management
 

Bridging the distances between heart centers and satellite hospitals. The region wide installations of Philips Xcelera in Denmark bring patient information together enabling clinicians to collaborate more effectively and efficiently. Philips is helping clinicians keep pace and patient’s hearts keep beating.
We have, on average, a three hour turnaround from image acquisition to report signature. We never would have committed to that before Xcelera. It has unquestionably changed our doctors’ lives and helped our patients, no doubt about it.”

— Kirk T. Spencer, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Associate Director of the Cardiac Imaging Center at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Echocardiography unleashed

Working more effectively with Philips Xcelera
 

Read the whitepaper 

Applications

Screenshot of Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise viewer

Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise viewer
 


Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise Viewer offers rapid 24/7 access that simplifies information sharing and speeds up work flow. It makes relevant patient information readily available at virtually any workplace to help enhance patient care.

 
Screenshot of Xcelera Cardiology informatics

Xcelera in the catheterization lab streamlines cath labwork flow

Xcelera in the catheterization lab streamlines cath lab workflow. Xcelera provides the tools your cath lab needs to enhance patient diagnosis from procedure to review to archive.
 

 
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Hva betyr dette?
Final CEE consent

Related products
 

Clinicians discussing cardiology informatics

Cardiovascular information system

 

• A single cardiovascular workspace to help manage patient care, accessible anytime, virtually anywhere

• Panoramic, chronological overview of your patients cardiovascular care continuum

• Immediate access to multi-modality images and documents

• Access to advanced clinical applications

 

More
clinicians monitoring patients' cardiograph

Diagnostic


• Custom set-up meets your individual needs

• Central access point simplifies ECG workflow

• Flexible design reduce costs

• Scalable to grow with you

 

More
Clinician with ultrasound machine

Ultrasound


Discover the Philips Ultrasound solutions, touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound innovation.

 

More

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand