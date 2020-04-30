Søkeord

Diffusion Excellence Pack - Whole body

MR clinical application

Finn lignende produkter

The Diffusion Excellence Pack offers a range of innovations to address the common challenges you face to enhance the efficiency and quality of diffusion imaging for areas ranging from oncology to neuro. • SmartShim – a reliable approach to automating fat saturation in challenging areas • Computed DWI – a synthetic technique for generating high b-value images • EPIC Brain – designed to reduce B0-induced distortions to achieve better geometrical fidelity in EPI scans • Lova ADC - automatically corrects for ADC variability to improve accuracy of diffusion restriction assessments

Kontakt oss

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.