Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Breast imaging solution MR coil

Breast imaging solution

MR coil

Finn lignende produkter

A positioning mattress to position dS Flex coil that can be used in combination with the NVS Spine coil for breast imaging. The support enables bilateral breast MR imaging using dS SENSE.

Kontakt oss

Media Gallery

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Hva betyr dette?
Final CEE consent

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Related products

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand