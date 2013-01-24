Hjemmeside
Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm Image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

Image-guided therapy system

This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.

  • 1. Compared to the suites with Azurion 7 C20. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated suite environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning.
  • 2. Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
  • 3. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 4. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 5. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).

