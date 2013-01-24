Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Interventional Hemodynamic system Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Interventional Hemodynamic system

Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Finn lignende produkter

Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements into the interventional lab to support clinical decision making. Users in the control room can perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses supports you in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.

Kontakt oss

Media Gallery

Features
Improved communication
Improved communication

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Flexible hemodynamic set up
Flexible hemodynamic set up

Flexible hemodynamic set up

Choose from a variety of configurations of the Interventional Hemodynamic System. Each system comes with a patient monitoring device mounted at the table side. Single and dual configurations of the workstation are available. With the dual display configuration in the control room you can always view patient monitoring, hemo analyses and reports on a full screen.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Enhanced workflow with iFR
Enhanced workflow with iFR

Enhanced workflow with iFR

The fully integrated functional measurement option allows you to perform and analyze instant wave-free Ratio (iFR) Spot and Scout pullback measurement in both the exam and control room. This is your gateway to bringing the latest hemodynamic monitoring and physiological techniques into the interventional lab.
  • Results obtained during usability study performed in December 2016. The study involved 33 participants. Participants were spread evenly over technologist/nurses and physicians. To evaluate benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its novel design was tested by participants that had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the new system.
  • Philips Hemo system is not yet available for sale in United States, Canada, China, Japan, Russia, Korea, Montenegro, Brazil, Bosnia and Taiwan. Please check with a local Philips sales team for availability in your country.
  • For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand