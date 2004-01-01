Søkeord

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Remote SpeedPoint Mounting

Mounting solution

Finn lignende produkter

Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.

Kontakt oss
Features
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Click here for more information
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
  • SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
See all features
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Click here for more information
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint; includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.