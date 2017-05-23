M1191BL SpO₂ glove sensor features a long, 3-meter (118”) cable to accommodate a variety of bed/room configurations. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). Manufactured without latex, durable and comfortable, the M1191BL is a cost-effective, versatile choice for continuous oxygen saturation measurement.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.