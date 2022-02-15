Søkeord

The dS (dStream) TorsoCardiac coil is an integral part of the SmartWorkflow. This thin, flat, lightweight anterior coil easily fits around each patient's body shape for fast, efficient, and comfortable scanning. SmartWorkflow together with Breeze coils reduces the number of positioning steps and accelerates your daily exam workflow.

Spesifikasjoner

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 42 cm (Landscape mode)
  • 55 cm (Portrait mode)
Weight
  • 1.3 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 58.6 cm * 50.3 cm * 4 cm
Main Applications
  • Thorax, abdomen, pelvis, lower peripherals, cardiac and body oncology
