Søkeord

Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line Adult Cannula, Box of 20

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)

Finn lignende produkter

For monitors configured without Anesthetic Agents option. LoFlo Sample Line, Adult Cannula, Box 20

Kontakt oss

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.