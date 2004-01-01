Replacement FlexTEMP. Reusable Temperature Sensor for rectal and axillary application. The FlexTEMP sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This Sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket. For the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with 1st generation disp. temp solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.