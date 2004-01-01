Søkeord

FR3 primary battery is a Lithium Manganese dioxide disposable battery. 5 year shelf life, typically 300 shocks, or 12 hours of monitoring time.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .295 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
