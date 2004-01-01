Søkeord

The FR3 Infant/Child Key with tether is designed for use with the HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator when treating an infant or child who is under 55 lbs (25kgs) or 8 years old. Once the Infant/Child Key is inserted, the FR3 automatically reduces the defibrillation therapy to an appropriate level for children. Prescription required.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.113 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

