Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Ny
Avalon TOCO+ MP Transducer

Avalon M2735A

TOCO+ MP Transducer

Finn lignende produkter

The Avalon TOCO+ Transducer is for Toco, DECG, MECG, or IUP monitoring.

Kontakt oss

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand