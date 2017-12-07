Søkeord

2-Bay Analyzer For HeartStart Lithium-Ion Batteries

Cadex C7200 with 2 battery adapters for Philips HeartStart MRx battery, M3538A. Services 2 batteries simultaneously; programmable up to 16V, 24Ah. Includes serial port to connect to printer, label printer on PC. 90-240VAC input.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M3538A
