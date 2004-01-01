Søkeord

D5cwc Transducer

Non-imaging transducer

Finn lignende produkter

Learn more about the Philips D5cwc Transducer non-imaging transducer in the specification table below.

Kontakt oss

Media Gallery

Features
Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -
  • Technology: Non-imaging
  • Number of elements: -
  • Frequency range: -
See all features
Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging

Technology: Non-imaging
Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -

Number of elements: -
Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Frequency range: -

Spesifikasjoner

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • -
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • -
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.