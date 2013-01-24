Søkeord
Program features and services
Advanced algorithms
Behavioral science foundation²
Clinical and operational support and training
Platform for effective care collaboration
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Treating patients with complex chronic conditions—the most acute 5% of the patient population—often takes up 50% of a health system’s resources.³ The eIAC program can help lower the cost of quality care for these patients. In a study at Banner Health, the eIAC program¹:
