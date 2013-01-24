Hjemmeside
HeartStart AED Training Supplies

HeartStart FRx Trainer

AED Training Supplies

First responders train to act with speed and confidence. Practice with the HeartStart FRx Trainer to hone sudden cardiac arrest response skills.

Similar to the FRx defibrillator

Similar to the FRx defibrillator to improve training

Train as if a life depends on it. Clear, calm voice instructions match those of the HeartStart FRx defibrillator. The unit resembles the actual defibrillator, yet is sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.
Instructional configuration options

Instructional configuration options for realistic training

Works with internal and external pads adapters, allowing the instructor to provide clues towards pad placement for more realistic training. Supports training for both adult and infant/child patients.
Realistic scenarios

Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing

Preconfigured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the FRx AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event. Coaching for both adult and infant/child CPR is included.
Reusable training pads

Reusable training pads for quick and easy learning

The training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency. Easy switching between adult and infant/child pad cartridges. The pads are reusable.

