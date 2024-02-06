Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality*. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device* allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols*.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
Text Chat
Text Chat
Text Chat
Text Chat
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
Text Chat
Text Chat
Text Chat
Text Chat
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
When sharing a screen isn't enough, place an audio call to talk live from the ultrasound system.
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Share webcam video
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Screen share with a remote user
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
Multi-party collaboration
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
System-to-system connection
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
Select countryNorge (Norsk)
Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.