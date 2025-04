Allura Xper FD20

Dynamic 3D Roadmap shows advance of devices in real-time

Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap provides live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images with a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, so you can follow the advance of guide wires, catheters, and coils in real-time. Using pre-acquired images to create the 3D roadmap can reduce X-ray dose and contrast medium usage during the procedure.