IntelliSite Image Management System

Building a virtual network with open, scalable solutions

Connect your teams with a scalable solution that enables easy sharing of patient-centric histology data across organizations and between sites. Build virtual networks across labs by adding new locations and users. IMS offers scalable, tiered server and storage options that grow with you. You can choose from three different storage plans to suit your needs. The open platform empowers new interoperabilityoptions as your needs and priorities change. The system easily interfaces with multiple LIS, a broad array of hardware, third-party scanner vendors and image analysis software.