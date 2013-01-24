The Image Management System Viewer is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next generation software is easy to use and includes tools for daily caseload management, navigating through cases and images, and collaborating with colleagues. Access to whole slide images (WSI) in the intuitive, feature rich viewer, enables a streamlined and accessible diagnostic workflow. Interoperability with your LIS means cases are automatically dispatched to the correct specialist, helping your lab save time over analog methods of case organization and distribution.