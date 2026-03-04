Disclaimer

Pending 510(k) - not available for sale in the USA.

Not available for sale in all geographies.

In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less.

This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA.

Chacko C. Precise Intervention Clinical Review Report for Loong. Philips Doc ID: D000874955. 2021.

Workflow improvement reported by users. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.

Applicable with required maintenance and commercial upgrades.

Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

Actual service experience may vary depending on contract type, system configuration, geographical location and external factors such as parts availability. Performance guarantees, including uptime, are subject to the terms and conditions of individual service agreements.

Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.

Service data is based on Philips internal records for CT Brilliance Air, iCT, Ingenuity, Incisive and Spectral CT systems under service contract from January to December 2024.