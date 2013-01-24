At Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, whose collaboration with Philips spans 30-plus years, the introduction of new technology plays a valuable role in attracting talent and creating an environment where technology motivates and drives people to learn and grow.

But it is a relationship that involves a two-way feedback loop and close collaboration on the design of new innovations.

“Many vendors or companies that we work with in healthcare are only interested in transactional relationships,” says Carol Melvin, Chief Operating Officer of the Institute. “We’ve created an environment here with the staff and the physicians where they welcome new technology. The staff is very interested and wants to learn new ways to do things, and new ways to provide the care.”