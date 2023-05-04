Søkeord

Image de médecin

Breakthrough 3D device visualization


Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.

Learn more
Surgeon using touchscreen during surgery

Exceptional guidance during surgery


Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.

Learn more
Carbone des soins

The future of surgical procedures


With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.

Read MD Atul Gupta’s blog
Image de médecin

Philips extends company’s  mobile C-arm portfolio with  Zenition 10


New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery

Learn more

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.