The challenge of disconnected data and devices

sep 30, 2022 by Philips
Reading time: 4-5 minutes
Meaningful insights can help give clinicians the confidence to perform at their best, improving their own satisfaction and the patience experience.
This requires eliminating data silos, closing gaps in information, automating administrative tasks and delivering actionable insights. And when data is aggregated, analyzed and contextualized, care teams and decision-makers can prioritize and act on clinical decisions more effectively and efficiently, with visibility into:
Meaningful insights can help give clinicians the confidence to perform at their best, improving their own satisfaction and the patience experience.
At Philips, we create platforms and solutions that are open, secure and interoperable, where data flows freely from all devices, regardless of manufacturer. With these solutions, care teams can measure, harvest, organize and connect patient information across multiple devices so that data is unified and presented in context to guide decision-making. Our partnerships create solutions that:
At Philips, we create platforms and solutions that are open, secure and interoperable, where data flows freely from all devices, regardless of manufacturer. With these solutions, care teams can measure, harvest, organize and connect patient information across multiple devices so that data is unified and presented in context to guide decision-making. Our partnerships create solutions that:
Share this article
Sign up to receive news and updates from Philips.
Standardized patient monitoring facilitates the quadruple aim. Rush partnered with Philips to standardize its patient monitoring system across its large campus, which included over 700 beds and seven critical care units in three hospitals.
Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses.
Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses.
Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security.
Explore the wide selection of Philips patient monitoring systems and solutions designed to improve patient care, drive clinical performance, and lower costs.
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
Clinical decision support with Philips can help you recognize subtle changes and enable you to take action early. Explore our clinical decision support systems.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.