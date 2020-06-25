Philips partner BioBright has been acquired by Dotmatics

Since 2015, Boston-based start-up BioBright has focused on improving laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research. The company’s solutions allow scientists to automate data collection from networked sources and then analyze experimental data with built-in validation and integrity checks. BioBright has been acquired by U.K.-based Dotmatics, a scientific informatics software and services company.

In 2019, BioBright partnered with Philips to develop informatic solutions that would allow clinicians to input and access patient information quickly. Because the BioBright partnership with Philips has been so successful, Dotmatics intends to continue the relationship.