Low gamma nuclei to detect muscle disease and therapy

By Philips Featuring Glenn A Walter , PhD and Yi Xia August 23, 2023 ∙ 26.03 min
Join Dr. Glenn Walter in this webinar as he explores the exciting therapeutic potential of utilizing low gamma nuclei imaging and spectroscopy with sodium, phosphorus and carbon, alongside proton, to detect muscle diseases. Learn how easy it is to seamlessly integrate workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing.
“This is a phosphorus coil which easily integrates into the system (MR 7700) along with standard proton imaging”
Professor and Vice-Chair of Physiology and Aging, University of Florida Amris
Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships
